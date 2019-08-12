Pets & Animals

VIDEO: Ohio zoo visitors delighted by bear dancing away itch

Akron, OHIO -- A bear scratching a pesky itch gave some visitors at the Akron Zoo in Ohio a good laugh.

The zoo shared video of their large grizzly bear relieving an itch in front of a group of spectators.

The zoo says grizzlies will rub their body against trees and the ground to mark their territory and find a mate.

People on social media said the bear reminds them of Baloo in the "Jungle Book," scratching his back to the "Bare Necessities."
