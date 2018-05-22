PHILADELPHIA ZOO

A Big Experience at the Philadelphia Zoo

Check out the newest extensions of Zoo360! Water is Life: Red Panda Pass and Otter Falls, a redesign of the former Carnivore Kingdom exhibit, offers exciting new experiences for amazing red pandas and outstanding otters.

We tour the newest zoo 360 exhibit.

Zoo 360 and New Exhibits
Zoo 360 Philadelphia Zoo's first-of-its-kind trail system has made an impact around the world. Rick Williams and Cecily Tynan show us how it started, the newest additions and how it is influencing the future of Philadelphia Zoo.
There is plenty to see at the Zoo with new animals and fresh exhibits.

New Animals at the Zoo
New Animals, new exhibits, same fun to explore at Philadelphia Zoo. Cecily Tynan runs down the latest and greatest additions at 34th and Girard.
We show you how the growing families at the zoo are a lot like your family at home.

Family Affair at the Zoo
Each year babies are born at Philadelphia Zoo and now those babies are turning into toddlers. Rick Williams shows us the similarities between the families growing at the zoo and the families visiting the zoo.
You have a chance to see how the zoo is impacting species right here in the region and around the world.

Species Preservation and Conservation

A big part of the Zoo's mission is preservation and conservation. Rick Williams shows us how their work is being done locally and internationally to protect the wildlife around us.
We visit the on-site animal hospital making good health a priority.

Exceptional Medical Care
The Animal Health Center at the Philadelphia Zoo is a state-of-the-art medical facility right on the premises of the Zoo, where all the animals receive amazing care.

Donations in honor of polar bear Coldilocks can be made to:
Polar Bear International
www.PhiladelphiaZoo.org/PBIdonate
This year you will find a whole new menu of made-to-order choices.

New Guest Amenities
Rick Williams shows us the new food options at Philadelphia Zoo. Plus, a look inside the future restaurant that will open in 2019.
We round up six things that make the zoo a destination for the entire family.

Six Things to Do at the zoo
The Zoo is a favorite destination for all ages. Cecily Tynan runs down six things to do when you come to the zoo.
It takes a village to run a zoo, and the volunteers make things run smoothly.

Volunteering at the Zoo
It takes a village to raise a baby and to run a zoo. Cecily Tynan shows us the importance of the volunteers that help out at Philadelphia Zoo.
