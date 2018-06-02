U.S. & WORLD

9-foot cobra pulled from van's glove compartment in China

EMBED </>More Videos

A man in China's Yunnan province was running errands when he discovered an unexpected visitor hiding out in his van. (CCTV)

A man in China's Yunnan province was running errands when he discovered an unexpected visitor hiding out in his van: a 9-foot cobra.

The man called the police, and officers found the huge snake was coiled up beneath the driver's seat, Chinese news outlet CCTV reported. As an officer moved in to capture the serpent, it slithered into the van's glove compartment.

Officers eventually used a set of large tongs to extricate the snake from the van's innards, and they said the 9-foot creature weighed nearly 10 pounds.

The snake was later turned over to Yongren County's wildlife preservation department.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalswild animalschinau.s. & worldsnakebizarre
U.S. & WORLD
Woman says she was fired from job for being pregnant
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
More u.s. & world
PETS & ANIMALS
Philadelphia Zoo celebrates baby gorilla Amani's birthday
VIDEO: Whale watchers get soaked off Alaskan coast
Clinic: Delaware pony was 'sexually molested' in barn
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
Kittens begin early preparations for Kitten Bowl VI
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News