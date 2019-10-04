MARINA DEL REY, Calif. -- Just watching this dog get a massage is soothing.
Louie the golden retriever is really enjoying a face massage from his dog mom, Kristina Teitelbaum.
RELATED: Fun in the sun during doggy pool party in Michigan
Just watch his face gently contort into multiple expressions.
According to his Facebook page, "Louie is a 5-year old golden retriever; a California soul, with a heart of gold" who is "passionate about putting smiles on people's faces."
The page goes on to say: "Louie is notoriously the friendliest guy on the block and often referred to as the Mayor of Marina Del Rey."
Watch as golden retriever gets relaxing face massage
PETS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More