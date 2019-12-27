Pets & Animals

Watch goats eat your Christmas tree in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With Christmas over, you might be thinking what to do with your tree.

One answer: feed it to goats.

The Philly Goat Project has launched its Christmas Tree-Cycling.

They say to bring your Christmas tree to the Awbury Agricultural Village, 6336 Ardleigh Street, between 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on the following Saturdays: January 11, 18, and 25.

Then you can watch the goats "feast away on what's left of the holiday."

They suggest a $20 donation that supports Awbury Arboretum, home of the Philly Goat Project. It also gets you some hot cocoa and marshmallows.

The Philly Goat Project reminds that donations are 100% tax deductible.

The Philly Goat Project is a community-based program offering grazing, animal-assisted therapy, goat yoga and community wellness.

ONLINE: hPhillygoatproject.org/christmas-tree-cycling
