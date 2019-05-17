Pets & Animals

WATCH LIVE: Bear climbs tree in backyard of home in Arlington, Massachusetts

A bear wandering through a residential area in suburban Boston Friday morning is now hiding in a tree in the backyard of a home.

Arlington, Massachusetts police warned residents to stay inside and keep their pets inside because of the bear and that Environmental Police are responding.




Police said the bear will remain in the tree for now and will not be able to come down if crowds are gathered. Residents are asked to avoid the area of Washington and Overlook.
