WATCH LIVE: Bear climbs tree in backyard of home in Arlington, Massachusetts

Update: The Bear is up in a tree in a back yard and will remain there for now. Please avoid the area because he is not able to come down if there are crowds gathered. #ArlingtonMA pic.twitter.com/l3q9h2Uj7U — Arlington, MA Police (@ArlingtonMAPD) May 17, 2019

After yesterday’s game, he’s just looking to rest up for the finals #ArlingtonMA pic.twitter.com/rJddtfoFfc — Arlington, MA Police (@ArlingtonMAPD) May 17, 2019

A bear wandering through a residential area in suburban Boston Friday morning is now hiding in a tree in the backyard of a home.Arlington, Massachusetts police warned residents to stay inside and keep their pets inside because of the bear and that Environmental Police are responding.Police said the bear will remain in the tree for now and will not be able to come down if crowds are gathered. Residents are asked to avoid the area of Washington and Overlook.