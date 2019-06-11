Pets & Animals

Watch out for 'zombie snakes' playing dead

Parks and recreation officials have issued a warning about a so-called "zombie snake" that tends to "play dead."

The North Carolina State Parks and Recreation shared images of the eastern hognose snake on its Facebook page, warning residents to stay alert if they happen to come across the creature. The post says it defends itself by lying on its back and pretending to be dead.

RELATED: Snake season is here! What you need to know.
EMBED More News Videos

Here are a few descriptions of common snakes you may come across, and some tips on what to do if see one.



It racked up dozens of reactions and comments from residents, including a few who said they'd never heard of a snake with such bizarre survival techniques.

The reptiles vary in color, but the most common ones are usually brown or gray with dark brown blotches. It isn't poisonous, but they tend to display cobra-like qualities, according to Amphibian and Reptiles of North Carolina.

RELATED: Cobra-like snake spotted at Brazos Bend State Park
EMBED More News Videos

Rare cobra-like snake emerging as temperatures heat up



The hognose, which can grow up to about four feet in length, is found throughout the eastern parts of the country, from Florida and Texas to Minnesota, according to the Florida Museum.

Don't listen to those urban myths about its "deadly breath."

"In truth, its breath is harmless," the museum said in a statement.

RELATED: 'Zombie deer' disease reported in 24 states
EMBED More News Videos

The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention is warning people about "zombie deer."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswild animalssnake
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Good Samaritan helps thwart sexual assault in New Jersey
NYC helicopter crash-landing on building kills pilot
NYC helicopter crash pilot's family calls him 'true hero'
14-year-old shot while out with friends in SW Phila.
2 injured, including teen, in West Philly shooting
New Center City 47-story condo tower breaks ground
AccuWeather: Sun Returns, Less Humid Today
Show More
Alabama gov OKs chemical castration for some sex offenders
Mom says she was kicked out of pool for breastfeeding
Police: Woman accused of stealing laundry surrenders
Firefighters battle blaze at Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery
Off-duty officer charged with DUI in deadly Chicago crash
More TOP STORIES News