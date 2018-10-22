ANIMAL RESCUE

Whale rescued from fishing line off California coast

Whale rescued in Half Moon Bay

HALF MOON BAY, California (WPVI) --
A coordinated effort helped free an entangled whale this week.

The humpback was first spotted from the air in Half Moon Bay over the weekend.

Crews from Marine Life studies, Southwest Fisheries, the Coast Guard, and a local fishing boat all came to the animal's rescue.

The animal was caught in an estimated 500 feet of fishing line.
Crews chased the whale south for two days before finally freeing the humpback.

Marine Life Studies say a new inflatable boat was key in getting close enough to free the animal.

