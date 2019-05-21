Pets & Animals

Wildlife officials catch tranquilized bear falling from tree in Colorado neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (WPVI) -- Wildlife and conservation officers helped remove a bear from a neighborhood in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The bear was spotted on May 16 in a neighborhood near a popular mall.

Officers decided that it needed to be relocated for the safety of the bear and its neighbors.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared the video showing a group of officers catching the tranquilized bear as it fell from a tree.

They then carried it over to a waiting trailer before releasing the bear back into the wild.
