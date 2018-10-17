New Castle County police and animal control are trying to wrangle a loose animal, causing alarm.The search started around 9 a.m. in the unit block of Sorrel Drive in North WilmingtonWitnesses first reported a wolf-like dog on the loose in the area. Action News was there as officers came close to capturing the animal, but it got away.Officers tried to lure the animal in with treats, but so far to no avail.Police tell us that despite the response, they believe the animal is just a dog that looks like a wolf.-----