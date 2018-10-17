PETS & ANIMALS

Wolf-like dog on the loose prompts large police response in North Wilmington

EMBED </>More Videos

Wolf-like dog on the loose prompts large police response in North Wilmington. Watch the video from 6abc.com on October 17, 2018.

NORTH WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) --
New Castle County police and animal control are trying to wrangle a loose animal, causing alarm.

The search started around 9 a.m. in the unit block of Sorrel Drive in North Wilmington

Witnesses first reported a wolf-like dog on the loose in the area. Action News was there as officers came close to capturing the animal, but it got away.

Officers tried to lure the animal in with treats, but so far to no avail.

Police tell us that despite the response, they believe the animal is just a dog that looks like a wolf.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal newsdelaware newsWilmington
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Officer rescues kitten from car
Therapy dogs visit breast cancer patients at Philly hospital
Zoo animals receive Halloween treat
Exotic animals, including pigs and snakes, found in Pa. hoarding home
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Melania Trump speaks in Philly after emergency landing
No winning Mega Millions ticket; jackpot climbs to $868M
Neighbors tried to rescue victims in deadly BurlCo fire
Video shows burglars combing through Philly family's home
Murder charge for grandmother after toddler found in oven
Bus plows through highway median in suspected case of road rage
Target opens new small-format stores in Philadelphia area
Puppeteer who played Big Bird on 'Sesame Street' retiring
Show More
Police: Woman attempts fraud at Montco bank
Bucks Co. residents warned to watch for more possible explosives
Uber driver accused of kidnapping, assaulting passenger
Canada starts legal recreational marijuana sales
Delco baker creates Gritty wedding cake
More News