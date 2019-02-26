Woman finds snake in her shoe after 9,000 mile flight

A stowaway found on a flight from Australia to Scotland gave one passenger quite the scare.
At the end of the 9,000 mile flight, the passenger discovered a python in her bag curled up in her shoe.
The snake even shed its skin during the long flight.
The Scottish SPCA took the snake into quarantine.
