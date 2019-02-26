PETS & ANIMALS

Woman finds snake in her shoe after 9,000 mile flight

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman finds snake in her shoe after 9,000 mile flight. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on February 26, 2019.

A stowaway found on a flight from Australia to Scotland gave one passenger quite the scare.

At the end of the 9,000 mile flight, the passenger discovered a python in her bag curled up in her shoe.

The snake even shed its skin during the long flight.

The Scottish SPCA took the snake into quarantine.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsu.s. & worldairplaneair travelsnakeaustralia
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
44 dogs removed from Del. home, some will be up for adoption
Animal hospital delivers 19 Great Dane puppies
Ring camera films mountain lion roaming neighborhood
Shelter Me: Morris Animal Refuge
Army amputee veteran surprised with new service dog
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Mother arraigned, daughter arrested after 5 family members murdered
Human remains found in Center City
Family says Nest camera taken over by hacker
Firefighting foam surrounds N.J. pizza shop, 1 injured in fire
Police: Person of interest in South Philly sex assaults in custody
Bensalem man charged with murder in deadly hit-and-run
Report: Weed killer found in wine and beer
Delaware trooper dragged by SUV in Mill Creek
Show More
44 dogs removed from Del. home, some will be up for adoption
AccuWeather: Still Windy, Cold Today
Taylor Swift serenades couple at engagement party
76ers' Boban Marjanovic to have MRI after injuring right knee
Authorities: Kraft visited parlor on day of AFC Championship
More News