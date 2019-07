Woman in Ireland chased into her home by goat on the loose

Katie Milner got more than she bargained for while trying to get a closer look at the animals hanging outside her yard in Donadea, Ireland.Katie was sent into a full sprint after the goat she pursued, began to chase her. The hilarious encounter was captured by both Milner, and her sister, Sophie, and shared via Storyful . The original tweet of the events, cleverly captioned: "Just your average day in Donadea" has been liked more than 33,000 times.The video offers both women's vantage point, with an up-close look via Katie's phone and a wide overview shot from Sophie.