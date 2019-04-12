Pets & Animals

Woman in Ireland chased into her home by goat on the loose

Katie Milner got more than she bargained for while trying to get a closer look at the animals hanging outside her yard in Donadea, Ireland.

Katie was sent into a full sprint after the goat she pursued, began to chase her. The hilarious encounter was captured by both Milner, and her sister, Sophie, and shared via Storyful. The original tweet of the events, cleverly captioned: "Just your average day in Donadea" has been liked more than 33,000 times.

The video offers both women's vantage point, with an up-close look via Katie's phone and a wide overview shot from Sophie.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsfunny videoanimals
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
NJ stores pull controversial black dolls designed for abuse
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
2 men shot outside Mantua bar
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
More TOP STORIES News