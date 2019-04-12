Katie Milner got more than she bargained for while trying to get a closer look at the animals hanging outside her yard in Donadea, Ireland.
Katie was sent into a full sprint after the goat she pursued, began to chase her. The hilarious encounter was captured by both Milner, and her sister, Sophie, and shared via Storyful. The original tweet of the events, cleverly captioned: "Just your average day in Donadea" has been liked more than 33,000 times.
The video offers both women's vantage point, with an up-close look via Katie's phone and a wide overview shot from Sophie.
Woman in Ireland chased into her home by goat on the loose
