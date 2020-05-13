dog attack

Woman mauled to death by French bulldog, coroner says

INGLESIDE, Illinois -- A suburban Chicago woman who recently adopted a French bulldog that had been bred to fight was fatally mauled by the dog over the weekend, a coroner said.

A friend found Lisa Urso unresponsive on the patio behind her Ingleside, Illinois, home on Saturday evening. Investigators determined she had been attacked by the French bulldog. Toxicology results are pending.

Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper said Urso, 52, had recently adopted the dog, which had been bred to fight. The dog attacked Urso inside her home, but she made it out to her patio, where she died.

Cooper said Urso suffered many bite wounds and scratches on her legs, arms and torso.

"I hate to say it, but unfortunately, it was a vicious attack," he said, adding that although French bulldogs are a smaller breed, they can deliver powerful bites.

"You don't really think about it happening with a smaller dog breed, but we forget animals can be powerful," he said. "This animal has a lot of jaw strength."

Cooper said the dog recently attacked Urso's boyfriend. After that attack, she had gone to animal control to get the dog back.

Urso owned two other dogs, including a second French bulldog, which was found with some blood on it, and a border collie, he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsillinoisdogswoman killeddog attackdogu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
DOG ATTACK
Victim recounts vicious dog attack in Philly
Dogs terrorizing N.J. community were not vaccinated: Police
Dog attacks 2 kids in Southwest Philadelphia
Woman punches mountain lion that killed her dog
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow curbside pickup for many stores; more construction
Philly updates recent coronavirus death count, adds 78 to total
Bill to allow cocktails to-go passes Pa. Senate
Protesters call on Gov. Wolf, local officials to reopen Bucks County
18 NJ children showing signs of inflammatory disease
Some Pa. counties continue on path to defy orders
Pelosi unveils $3T coronavirus aid package with 2nd stimulus check
Show More
Recent college grad starts grocery delivery company in South Jersey
Trenton churches reopen for private prayer
Accused rapist found dead after fire, standoff in Bucks County
Tractor trailer crash shuts down portion of I-95 in Delaware
IRS deadline today for stimulus checks by direct deposit
More TOP STORIES News