Zoo 360: New Animals and a new perspective

Unlock Adventure: The Philadelphia Zoo 2019 (1 of 9)

Take a 360-degree look at the Philadelphia Zoo. Learn how the groundbreaking Zoo 360 exhibit is having a global impact. Plus, meet the new animals who are learning the trails for the first time and the babies who are growing up in the trail system. Finally, we'll show you how the Creatures of Habitat and the Zoo Key are not just entertaining guests but spreading an important message about animals around the world.