EMBED >More News Videos On its last day in town, officials are trying to figure out how two zebras with the UniverSoul Circus got loose from their site at Fairmount Park.

A zoo in Cairo, Egypt, has been accused of trying to fool visitors by painting zebra stripes onto a donkey.The zoo director insists the animal is the real thing.But its large ears and smudged paint job made some visitors take a second look.What do you think?In the meantime, take a look back at when zebras ran loose in Philadelphia in November 2015.-----