BROWNSVILLE, Texas (WPVI) -- A gender reveal event was held at the Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville, Texas for a newborn baby gorilla.
The baby western lowland gorilla weighed in at 2.22 kilograms. He was born to 26-year-old Mbundi and 11-year-old Margaret on May 5.
The "cinco de mayo baby," was honored with a piñata where paper stuffing was pulled to reveal the gender of the zoo's new arrival.
It's a boy!
Congratulations to the Gladys Porter Zoo!
Zoo celebrates baby gorilla with a gender reveal
Baby western lowland gorilla born in Texas
