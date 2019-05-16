Zoo celebrates baby gorilla with a gender reveal

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (WPVI) -- A gender reveal event was held at the Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville, Texas for a newborn baby gorilla.The baby western lowland gorilla weighed in at 2.22 kilograms. He was born to 26-year-old Mbundi and 11-year-old Margaret on May 5.The "cinco de mayo baby," was honored with a piñata where paper stuffing was pulled to reveal the gender of the zoo's new arrival.It's a boy!Congratulations to the Gladys Porter Zoo!