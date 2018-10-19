U.S. & WORLD

Zoo shares an inside look at some exotic animals. Watch this report from Action News Mornings on October 19, 2018.

PORTLAND, Oregon (WPVI) --
You may have seen some exotic animals at a zoo, but you've probably never seen through them.

The Oregon Zoo released some super cool - and sort of creepy - animal x-rays just in time for Halloween.

The x-rays were taken during routine checkups at the zoo's veterinary center and posted on social media.



