Zoo shares an inside look at some exotic animals

The Oregon Zoo released some super cool - and sort of creepy - animal x-rays just in time for Halloween.
The x-rays were taken during routine checkups at the zoo's veterinary center and posted on social media.
Amazing and gothy animal X-rays taken during health checks at our veterinary center: a thread pic.twitter.com/MRuMgSiZTL— Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) October 17, 2018
Rodrigues flying fox pic.twitter.com/gTZbTnG68s— Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) October 17, 2018
Ball python pic.twitter.com/ntUxMKzurh— Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) October 17, 2018
A beaver's tail pic.twitter.com/cpuhPvlGxD— Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) October 17, 2018
Toco toucan pic.twitter.com/GNxcufCaRW— Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) October 17, 2018
Rad radiography from health checks at our veterinary center: another thread pic.twitter.com/kScVui2sVv— Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) October 18, 2018
Fat-tailed gecko pic.twitter.com/bxo3ydamOG— Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) October 18, 2018
Screech owl pic.twitter.com/JtLPLJHSSx— Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) October 18, 2018
A tiger's paw pic.twitter.com/6xV7OFPzoh— Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) October 18, 2018
Flamingo pic.twitter.com/KORDGPT1SC— Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) October 18, 2018
Wolf eel pic.twitter.com/bQsIBaBf77— Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) October 18, 2018
Hedgehog (dark spot is gas in the stomach) pic.twitter.com/EXdszLGopN— Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) October 18, 2018
Three-banded armadillo pic.twitter.com/67i2ENJBz8— Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) October 18, 2018
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps