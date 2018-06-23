Zoo visitors moved to secure areas after grizzly bears escape enclosure

Visitors to Milwaukee's zoo were whisked away to secure areas when two grizzly bears escaped.The bears got out of their enclosure through an open door, and made it into what zoo officials described as a secondary containment area.It wasn't a public space, but visitors were moved to secure buildings, and the grounds were effectively locked-down for a half hour.One visitor says she couldn't get to her car in the parking lot.Milwaukee County Zoo officials say "at no time was the visiting public in danger."However, they would not answer a reporter's question about how the incident happened.------