Check out Salty Paws, Philadelphia's ice cream parlor for dogs

Salty Paws looks just like a human ice cream parlor. But those cool refreshing scoops are actually for your four-legged friends -- and the dogs go nuts over it.

Pooches can pick from a variety of ice cream flavors from plain vanilla to maple bacon or cheddar cheese, and maybe top it with some dehydrated meat.

The dogs can eat from a dish on the floor or sit on a chair and dine at a cafe table.

If you really want to go all-out, the shop hosts ice cream birthday parties for the pups, complete with cake, party hats and a song.

In between slurps of ice cream, the dogs can shop for bones, cookies, doggie beer and all kinds of treats.

Salty Paws Rittenhouse Square | Instagram

211 South 17th Street, Philadelphia PA 19103