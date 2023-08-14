Professor Peyton Manning: Former NFL quarterback to teach at University of Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Former NFL and University of Tennessee star quarterback Peyton Manning is returning to his alma mater this fall, CNN reported.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback will be joining the College of Communication and Information as a professor of practice starting in the 2023 fall semester, the university announced Monday.

He will join select classes during the academic year as an expert, the university said, "bringing significant industry experience to the classroom."

In a statement, Manning said, "My time as a student in the College of Communication and Information was a foundational experience during which I learned critical skills and messaging techniques that I continue to put to use almost daily.

"I look forward to working with the college's talented faculty and directly with students in an effort to ensure they are well prepared for their future careers."

Manning will partner with faculty, teaching several topics, which include public speaking, sports reporting, video production and performance, and leadership and communication.

"There is no other ambassador for our college and university like Peyton Manning, and we are proud to welcome him to the college's faculty," Joseph Mazer, dean of the College of Communication and Information, said in a statement.

"Peyton is a true Volunteer, and I look forward to our students gaining invaluable knowledge from him as we continue to prepare the next generation of communication and information leaders."

Manning graduated from Tennessee in 1997 with a degree in speech communication after leading the Volunteers to a Southeastern Conference (SEC) Championship against the Auburn Tigers.

Media career

The 47-year-old has become a fixture in the sports and entertainment world, appearing in many commercials and has hosted and produced several shows.

Manning has hosted NBC's "Saturday Night Live," guest voiced on an episode of "The Simpsons" and appeared in the 2017 movie "Ferdinand," voicing Guapo.

In 2020, he launched his own production company, Omaha Productions, focusing on "developing content that champions hard work, encourages the pursuit of passion and celebrates community."

In 2021, Manning hosted and was executive producer of NBC quiz show, "College Bowl." Later that year, he and his brother, Eli Manning, co-hosted "ManningCast," an alternative broadcast of ESPN's "Monday Night Football."

On the field at Tennessee, Manning was 39-6 as a starting quarterback. He holds the school record for most passing yards (11,201) and touchdowns (89).

Manning was the top selection in the 1998 NFL draft for the Indianapolis Colts. He would go on to win two Super Bowls, one with the Indianapolis Colts, the second with the Denver Broncos. Manning was named NFL Most Valuable Player five times.

