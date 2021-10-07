COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer officially asks FDA to greenlight vaccine for kids ages 5-11

EMBED <>More Videos

Pfizer submits data to FDA on its COVID vaccine for kids 5-11

NEW YORK -- Pfizer is asking the U.S. government to allow use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11 - and if regulators agree, shots could begin within a matter of weeks.



Pfizer already had announced that a lower dose of its vaccine worked and appeared safe in a study of the youngsters.

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech on Thursday officially filed its application with the Food and Drug Administration. FDA's advisers are scheduled to debate the evidence later this month.

Until now the vaccine was available only as young as 12, and many parents and pediatricians are clamoring for protection for younger kids.

This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.

The video featured in the player above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfdachildrencoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineinstagram storiesu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
More than 120,000 US kids had caregivers die during pandemic
Philly extends vaccination deadline for universities, health workers
LA passes one of the strictest vaccine mandates in the US
NC woman dies weeks after giving birth to 'miracle baby'
TOP STORIES
Armed suspects carjack off-duty Philly police officer
Bodycam video captures deadly officer-involved shooting in NJ
More than 120,000 US kids had caregivers die during pandemic
AccuWeather: Warmer, slightly brighter next two days
See the movies being shown at this year's Philadelphia Film Festival
Coast Guard boards cargo ship at center of oil spill investigation
Video shows moment after mom jumps into manhole to save 1-year-old boy
Show More
Carli Lloyd plays final game in Delaware Valley
Alexis Sharkey's husband found dead as authorities try to arrest him
Judge orders Texas to suspend new law banning most abortions
15-year-old shot in chest near Philadelphia high school: Police
Philadelphia makes changes to school selection process
More TOP STORIES News