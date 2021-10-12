PG&E expected to fully restore power today to customers impacted by planned shutoffs

On Monday, PG&E shut off the power to about 25,000 customers in California because of dry, gusty winds that could raise the risk of wildfires.
RELATED: For 3 years Bay Area has faced threat of rolling blackouts, but what's being done to prevent them?
The scope has been reduced from the 44,000 customers in 32 counties initially announced on Saturday. This potential PSPS event is focused within the Northern Sierra Foothills, North Bay and North Coast regions with minimal impact to Bay Area and Central Valley customers.
LIVE: Track the winds with Live Doppler 7
In the Bay Area, power has been knocked to more than 4,000 in Solano County. Outages are also occurring in Napa and Lake counties.
MAP: Find out if you'll be impacted by PSPS here
The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning of extreme fire danger starting late Sunday when offshore winds are expected to develop across parts of northern and central California. The warning extends to late Tuesday.
The high winds, combined with bone-dry vegetation caused by the drought, could increase the risk of trees falling on power lines and sparking a wildfire, PG&E said.
The utility began intentionally shutting off power in the fall of 2019 to prevent wildfires after an investigation determined the Camp Fire that wiped out most of the town of Paradise was sparked by its equipment. The company filed for bankruptcy and pleaded guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter related to the 2018 fire.
It also faces numerous criminal charges for fires caused by its fraying equipment, including involuntary manslaughter charges filed last month in connection to a wildfire near the city of Redding last year that killed four people.
VIDEO: Red flag warning: What to do during dangerous fire conditions
Here is a list of counties that could be impacted from PG&E:
The shutoff is expected to potentially affect approximately 25,000 customers in these counties:
Alameda: 134 customers, 10 Medical Baseline customers
Butte: 1,342 customers, 98 Medical Baseline customers
Colusa: 566 customers, 39 Medical Baseline customers
Contra Costa: 597 customers, 40 Medical Baseline customers
Fresno: 189 customers, 6 Medical Baseline customers
Glenn: 376 customers, 22 Medical Baseline customers
Kern: 633 customers, 34 Medical Baseline customers
Kings: 10 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers
Lake: 4,008 customers, 304 Medical Baseline customers
Merced: 14 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers
Monterey: 854 customers, 27 Medical Baseline customers
Napa: 2,428 customers, 113 Medical Baseline customers
Plumas: 309 customers, 4 Medical Baseline customers
San Benito: 84 customers, 2 Medical Baseline customers
San Luis Obispo: 223 customers, 4 Medical Baseline customers
Santa Barbara: 27 customers, 2 Medical Baseline customer
Shasta: 2,336 customers, 172 Medical Baseline customers
Solano: 4,561 customers, 423 Medical Baseline customers
Sonoma: 87 customers, 1 Medical Baseline customer
Stanislaus: 30 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers
Tehama: 5,342 customers, 498 Medical Baseline customers
Yolo: 515 customers, 16 Medical Baseline customers
Potentially affected tribal areas:
Cortina Rancheria: 8 customers, 1 Medical Baseline customer
Grindstone Rancheria: 50 customers, 4 Medical Baseline customers
Middletown Rancheria: 34 customers, 1 Medical Baseline customer
Mooretown Rancheria: 1 customer, 0 Medical Baseline customer
Pit River Tribes: 8 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers
RELATED PG&E OUTAGE STORIES AND VIDEOS:
- PG&E Power Outages: How to prepare for shut off
- What to do right now to prep for a planned power outage
- Tracker shows how close we are to overloading the power grid
- Here's how to store electricity before a power outage
- How to make your phone's battery last longer
- How to sign up for emergency alerts where you live
- Surviving a long-term power outage
- Consumers can file a claim with PG&E, but will they get paid?
- PG&E Outage: A look back at utility company's history of blackouts
The AP has contributed to this report