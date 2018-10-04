PGW crews respond to possible gas leak in Hunting Park

HUNTING PARK (WPVI) --Residents in a Philadelphia neighborhood were told to shelter in place Thursday morning as authorities investigated a strong smell of gas.
Police say they started receiving calls about the odor shortly before 6 a.m. from people living near the intersection of Rising Sun and West Luzerne avenues in Hunting Park.
The Philadelphia Fire Department and PGW crews were called to the scene to search for the source of the possible leak.
