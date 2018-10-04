GAS LEAK

PGW crews respond to possible gas leak in Hunting Park

EMBED </>More Videos

Crews respond after gas odor in Hunting Park. Rick Williams reports during Action News at Noon on October 4, 2018.

HUNTING PARK (WPVI) --
Residents in a Philadelphia neighborhood were told to shelter in place Thursday morning as authorities investigated a strong smell of gas.

Police say they started receiving calls about the odor shortly before 6 a.m. from people living near the intersection of Rising Sun and West Luzerne avenues in Hunting Park.

The Philadelphia Fire Department and PGW crews were called to the scene to search for the source of the possible leak.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsgas leakodorshelter in place
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GAS LEAK
Northern Liberties residents smell gas; PGW discovers leak
Flames erupt after gas line break in North Wildwood
Contractors strikes gas main in Mercer Co.
Carbon monoxide leak sickens 6 in Germantown
More gas leak
Top Stories
ATF: Allentown explosion was murder-suicide, suspect sent letters
Teens stabbed while on their way to school in North Philadelphia
Police reviewing use of helicopter over Penn State tailgaters
3rd suspect surrenders in Berks County woman's murder
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Man shot in Fox Chase drive-by shooting dies
Off-duty officer wrestles butcher knife from road rage suspect
Hit-and-run driver strikes, kills woman in Delaware County
Show More
1 killed, 4 injured following drive-by shooting in Germantown
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
7 Russian intel officers charged with hacking anti-doping agencies
Troubleshooters: Internet rental scams
2 injured in bus, truck crash on New Jersey Turnpike
More News