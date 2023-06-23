Frankford filmmaker debuts Philadelphia-centric 'Phels High' here at home

Kevin J. Nelson’s film, ‘Phels High’ is based on a local story, stars local actors and was filmed right here in Philadelphia.

It's loosely based on a story he heard growing up, about a bullied teen who decides to take fate into his own hands.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A director, writer, and producer from Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood is debuting his latest film here at home this weekend.

Kevin J. Nelson's Phels High stars local actors and was filmed, right here in the city.

"People are crying watching this," says Kevin J. Nelson of 1804 Films. "People were asking me, 'Were the victims healed from this? Was I healed from writing and directing this and telling this story from my upbringing?' This film is sparking a conversation that needs to be had."

"Phels High" was filmed at Shoemaker Mastery Charter, and pays homage to Philly's own Samuel Fels High School.

It stars Omari Hardwick and TJ Atoms, along with West Philadelphia's Todd Anthony.

"That's what I love about us as Philadelphia creators," Anthony says, "we're always ready to put our people in our films, especially from our hometown."

"Phels High" has two screenings Sunday, June 25, at Studio Movie Grill on 69th Street in Upper Darby.

It's then set to hit theaters nationwide.

