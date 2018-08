EMBED >More News Videos Chopper 6 over a junkyard fire in Kensington, on July 10, 2018

A Philadelphia firefighter was injured battling a massive four-alarm blaze at a Kensington junkyard.The fire broke out at East Somerset and Tulip streets around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.The smoke and flames could be seen for miles.Officials said one firefighter was taken to Temple University Hospital to be treated for injuries suffered in a fall.The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.