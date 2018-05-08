Phila. mother charged with murder in 2-year-old's death

SOMERTON --
A Philadelphia mom has been charged with murder in the death of her 2-year-old daughter last week.

Authorities say 35-year-old Diana Taylor was being held without bail following her arrest Monday.

Emergency responders found Faith Taylor unresponsive when they went to the family's Somerton home shortly before 6 p.m. Friday. The child was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later.

Authorities have not said how the child was killed or provide more details on the investigation.

Besides the murder charge, Diana Taylor also faces involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment counts.

Taylor is being represented by the Defender Association of Philadelphia. A call to their office Tuesday rang unanswered.

(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
