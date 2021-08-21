crime

Philadelphia police investigate assault, shooting inside candy store

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police in Philadelphia are investigating a shooting that occurred at a candy store Friday night in Juniata Park.

The shooting was reported shortly after 10:00 p.m. inside the store located on the 3900 block of Kensington Avenue.


There, police say a man in his 20's was assaulted by two men and one woman who walked into the store. The woman then shot the man in the head before all three suspects fled the scene.

The victim was transported to Temple Hospital in critical condition.


No arrests have been made.
