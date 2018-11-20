Phila. shooting suspect arrested at Inn of the Dove Bensalem

Chopper 6 showed authorities take two people into custody following a barricade situation in Bensalem, Bucks County.

BENSALEM TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Police in Bucks County have made an arrest in a shooting that occurred in Philadelphia earlier this month.

Officers responded to the Inn of the Dove on the 3900 block of Old Street Road in Bensalem for the report of a barricade.

Chopper 6 over the scene shortly after 9 a.m. showed a large police presence waiting outside the hotel. Soon police apprehended two men.

They say one of the men had a warrant out for his arrest in connection to a shooting in Philadelphia on November 5.

No further details have been released.

