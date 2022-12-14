Community meeting to be held regarding proposed 76ers arena in Chinatown

It begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Ocean Harbor Restaurant on Race Street.

Some members of the community have pushed back on the idea of opening an arena in the Fashion District.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A public meeting will take place Wednesday night about the proposed Philadelphia 76ers arena in Chinatown.

Dozens of local organizations are expected to attend to voice their concerns.

The Save Chinatown Coalition predicts it would damage the neighborhood's identity.

Other community leaders are concerned about the lack of parking and an effort to expand across to the Greyhound bus terminal.

"The people of Chinatown have a right to information so they can make informed decisions and have a say about the proposed development that will impact their lives and their community," meeting organizer and executive director of Asian Pacific Islander Political Alliance Mohan Seshadri said in a statement. "We are committed to sharing information with and listening to the concerns of the residents, businesses, institutions, organizations, and individuals who work, worship, go to school, play, and access services in Chinatown."

Developers of the proposed $1.3 billion arena will have a chance to answer the community's questions.

On the 76 Place website's FAQ section, there is a question: "Are the 76ers aware of past development efforts in Chinatown and why they were opposed?"

The response states, "Yes, the team is aware of those efforts and the threats they posed for the community, which is why this project is being approached differently. We are proposing to replace one entertainment complex with another, and will not displace any residents in Chinatown. Additionally, the team knows this project can only move forward if it has community support and benefits the surrounding neighborhood. Construction would not start for years, so we are just at the beginning and look forward to lots of discussions to ensure this benefits everyone and improves the neighborhood."

Wednesday's meeting is open to the public.

It begins at 6 p.m. at the Ocean Harbor Restaurant at 1023 Race Street in Chinatown.

Speakers will lead the meeting in Mandarin with interpretations in English and Cantonese.