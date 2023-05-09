Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers face off with series tied 2-2

The 76ers have gone 34-18 against Eastern Conference opponents.

BOSTON -- The Boston Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers in game five of the Eastern Conference second round with the series tied 2-2.

The 76ers beat the Celtics 116-115 in overtime in the last meeting. James Harden led the 76ers with 42 points, and Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 24 points.

The Celtics are 11-5 against the rest of their division. Boston is fourth in the NBA with 117.9 points and is shooting 47.5% from the field.

The 76ers have gone 34-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia is sixth in the Eastern Conference scoring 115.2 points per game and is shooting 48.7%.

76ers' James Harden (1) reacts after scoring past Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) during overtime of Game 4 in an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

TOP PERFORMERS

Jaylen Brown is averaging 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Celtics. Tatum is averaging 26.0 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

Tobias Harris is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the 76ers. Harden is averaging 18.4 points and 4.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES

Celtics: 6-4, averaging 119.2 points, 44.3 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 7.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.9 points per game.

76ers: 8-2, averaging 110.9 points, 45.1 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.1 points.

INJURIES

Celtics: Danilo Gallinari: out (knee).

76ers: None listed.

TIP OFF

The game tips off in Boston at 7:30 p.m.