NBA Playoffs: 76ers on brink of conference finals in Game 6

Fans celebrated as the Sixers now have a 3-2 lead over the Boston Celtics.

Philadelphia hasn't been to the Eastern Conference finals since 2001.

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia 76ers look to clinch the Eastern Conference second round over the Boston Celtics in game six.

The 76ers won the last meeting 115-103 on May 9 led by 33 points from Joel Embiid, while Jayson Tatum scored 36 points for the Celtics.

Philadelphia hasn't been to the Eastern Conference finals since 2001.

Poll: Will the Sixers win their Round 2 Series?

The 76ers are 34-18 in Eastern Conference games. Philadelphia is 4-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

The Celtics are 11-5 against the rest of their division. Boston is second in the Eastern Conference with 26.7 assists per game led by Marcus Smart averaging 6.3.

Joel Embiid (21) smiles while walking down court with James Harden (1) during the second half of Game 5 in the NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

TOP PERFORMERS

James Harden is averaging 22.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the 76ers. Tyrese Maxey is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Jaylen Brown is scoring 26.6 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Celtics. Tatum is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES

76ers: 8-2, averaging 108.8 points, 44.8 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.3 points per game.

Celtics: 5-5, averaging 118.3 points, 42.1 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.5 points.

INJURIES

76ers: None listed.

Celtics: Danilo Gallinari: out (knee).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.