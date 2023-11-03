WATCH LIVE

76ers unveil new 'City Edition' jerseys inspired by Philadelphia's Reading Terminal Market

Friday, November 3, 2023 4:51PM
The Philadelphia 76ers unveiled its new "City Edition" uniform this week, which draws inspiration from Center City's Reading Terminal Market.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia 76ers will be showing off some new jerseys when they take on the Phoenix Suns at home Saturday.

The team unveiled its new "City Edition" uniform this week, which draws inspiration from Center City's Reading Terminal Market. It reads "City of Brotherly Love" across the chest, with the word "Brotherly" designed to look like the market's iconic neon sign.

Sixers chief revenue officer, Katie O'Reilly, said choosing Reading Terminal Market was a no-brainer.

Tipoff between the Sixers and Suns is set for 1 p.m. Saturday.

