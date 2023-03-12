So far there have been more than 160 nominations for this year's "King or Queen of the Classroom" contest, which aims to recognize those making an impact in and outside the classroom.

76ers team up to recognize educators who are making an impact

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The search is on for the "King or Queen of the Classroom".

The Philadelphia 76ers have partnered with a local bread company to recognize educators who are making an impact.

As Tyrese Maxey is asking students in the tri-state area to think of a teacher or mentor who's making an impact in their schools, he's doing the same.

"I always think about my second and my third-grade teacher," said Maxey.

"(Ms. Duke) was always coming to my games and being supportive of me even when I played football. And she even pushed me to be the best version of Tyrese Maxey in the classroom as well. And that's when I really started stepping it up," said Maxey.

The star guard, along with the Sixers and local bread brand Stroehmann, have teamed up to champion education.

So far there have been more than 160 nominations for this year's "King or Queen of the Classroom" contest, which aims to recognize those making an impact in and outside the classroom.

To enter, students are asked to nominate someone online and provide a short essay about why their nominee deserves the recognition.

"Everyone needs guidance. I know I needed guidance when I was younger. My mom used to say it takes a village to raise a child, and they're a part of that village," he says.

Submissions are due by March 16.

Three winners will be selected. Each winner will get a $3,000 donation to be used for books, a virtual meet and greet with Maxey, and tickets to a Sixers game.

