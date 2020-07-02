Sixers' guard Ben Simmons ready to resume NBA season in Orlando

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- After more than 4 months of rehab on his ailing back injury, Sixers' star Ben Simmons is ready to roll 100 percent healthy for the NBA restart in Orlando."I'm feeling even better than I was when I started the season. I'm feeling great, been rehabbing this whole time, so I've been feeling ready and very comfortable," said Simmons.Simmons, who has not played since February 22, calls this extra time off a blessing for him. He's been doing Pilates regularly on top of his rehab and basketball training.Simmons says he even feels more explosive after gaining muscle."I feel a lot more control when I'm out there on the floor and knowing what I'm capable of with my body," said Simmons. "It just feels very good and overall, I just feel like I'm back to 100%. It's just a good feeling."Sixers Head Coach Brett Brown said, "As you search for silver linings with this pandemic and the way things have shaped up, it would be hard-pressed for me to find something more obvious than it enabled Ben to reclaim his health."Simmons does not sound overly concerned about the health risk when it comes to the coronavirus. He says he trusts the NBA and he wants to play with his Sixers teammates to fight for a championship."We've beaten the best teams in the league, so we are ready to compete. We are a young, healthy team right now, so we are looking to grab this opportunity and go all the way. We know what we are capable of," said Simmons.With a healthy Simmons and Joel Embiid, the sky is the limit for the Sixers when the suit up August 1.The Sixers are scheduled to fly to Orlando next Thursday, July 9.