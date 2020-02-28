The news isn't good surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers, and things just keep getting worse after injuries to Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.
How confident are you in the team surviving with their all stars out?
The team currently sits at fifth in the East standings, largely in part to a 9-21 mark on the road.
Simmons will miss at least the next two weeks with a back injury that could force him to miss an extended period of time.
Then, Embiid was lost for a week due to a shoulder injury sustained during an embarrassing loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.
The Sixers got a W on Thursday, but can they count on Tobias Harris and others to shoulder the weight while the stars are out?
In this week's Sports Flash, Sports Director Ducis Rodgers evaluates the team's chances of playing well without its superstar duo.
Can the Sixers survive their injuries?
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More