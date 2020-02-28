Sports

Can the Sixers survive their injuries?

By
The news isn't good surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers, and things just keep getting worse after injuries to Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.

How confident are you in the team surviving with their all stars out?



The team currently sits at fifth in the East standings, largely in part to a 9-21 mark on the road.

Simmons will miss at least the next two weeks with a back injury that could force him to miss an extended period of time.

Then, Embiid was lost for a week due to a shoulder injury sustained during an embarrassing loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.

The Sixers got a W on Thursday, but can they count on Tobias Harris and others to shoulder the weight while the stars are out?

In this week's Sports Flash, Sports Director Ducis Rodgers evaluates the team's chances of playing well without its superstar duo.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnbasports flashphiladelphia 76ers
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News