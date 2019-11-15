Philadelphia agents seized fake New England Patriots Super Bowl rings

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Just days before Sunday's season-defining game for the Philadelphia Eagles against the New England Patriots, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers say they seized more than $500K in fake sports championship rings.As you can imagine, U.S. Customs agents at Philadelphia airport inspect a lot of packages coming into the country.One such item was a box coming in from China destined for Drexel Hill with a declared value of $14. Suspicious agents opened it up,"They looked inside and saw 11 championship rings, we kinda saw by their quality they may be suspected counterfeit," said Steve Sapp of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.There was one ring for the New York Yankees, one ring for the Houston Astros, but get this."There were nine from the evil empire, the New England Patriots," said Sapp.Agents verified through league and team trademark holders that the rings were fake."The 11 rings have value, if authentic, of about $526,000. But they're not authentic," said Sapp.So someone could have been out a lot of money if they bought one of these rings thinking they were real.Does anyone get arrested? No. But they send a letter asking the sender to provide proof the items are authentic.Sapp says, "Generally what happens is, you give them the option to dispute it, or abandon it. So in most cases, they'll abandon it."A dealer is busted with fake New England Patriots Super Bowl rings. If it turns out to be a Patriots fan, that's one blow right before the big game. Agents are hoping the Eagles deliver a second blow on Sunday?"We're kinda hitting back at them twice right now, one in these seizures and the second one with Sunday's game, hopefully," said Sapp.Last year in Philadelphia Customs agents seized $35 million in fake consumer goods and about $1.4 billion across the country each year.