Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society gets new coffee roast to benefit homeless pets

A dog lover and professional coffee roaster is now combining his two passions into a new flavor roast.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Obel Hernandez Jr. is a dog lover and professional coffee roaster. Now he's been able to combine the two passions into a new flavor roast for his company.

It's called PAWS Roast and proceeds from every sale benefit the city's Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society, a no-kill shelter dedicated to finding homeless pets their forever home.

His company, Bean2Bean Coffee Co., sells to restaurants, stores and bars throughout the Philadelphia region.

He describes the flavor of the new coffee as, "a Costa Rican blend. It's got chocolatey notes, sweet raspberry notes. We roast it medium, medium-dark, just so we can highlight those flavors."

PAWS is 100% donor funded so every partnership like this one is a huge boost to benefit homeless pets in the city.

Liberty Britton of PAWS says, "We absolutely could not do this work without donor funds and community and business partnerships like the one we have with Bean2Bean."

The pets featured in this clip are all available to adopt through PAWS and you can find more information by visiting PhillyPaws.org.

To purchase the new flavor from Bean2Bean visit Bean2Bean's website.