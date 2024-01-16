  • Full Story
Archdiocesan schools in Philadelphia utilizing flexible instruction day due to snow

Tuesday, January 16, 2024 3:43AM
WPVI

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Archdiocesan high schools and parochial elementary school buildings in the City of Philadelphia will be closed Tuesday due to inclement weather.

RELATED: AccuWeather: Snow moves into region; Winter Weather Advisory issued

Archdiocesan Secondary Schools and parochial elementary schools in the city will utilize a Flexible Instruction Day.

Officials say students and parents should refer to their school website and look for updates from their local school administration for further details.

Archdiocesan high schools and parochial elementary schools outside Philadelphia should follow the decision of their local district.

