Armed suspect returns to Philadelphia cleaners to try and rob the store the next day: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Investigators are asking for the public's help identifying an armed thief they say tried to rob the same Philadelphia business twice.

Police say two male suspects entered the Better Cleaners on the 6700 block of Ogontz Avenue in West Oak Lane around 11:17 a.m. Tuesday.

Surveillance video shows one of the men pointing a gun at the female worker. He then walks behind the counter and empties the register. The males then flee the store.

The next day, police say the same armed suspect, wearing the same clothes, came back to steal more cash. This time, however, he left after being confronted by employees.

The first suspect is described as a Black male, thin build, tall build (6'2"-6'4") wearing a brown hoodie, black pants and black sneakers with white soles.

The second suspect is described as a Black male, thin build, medium height (5'8"-5'9") wearing black pants, a ski mask, sneakers and a jacket with a red shirt underneath.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-3353/3354.