Investigators were previously relying on multiple surveillance angles that included the inside of the Tacodelphia restaurant located at South Broad and Lombard Streets.

New photo released by police of Center City restaurant arson suspect

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police released a new surveillance photo Wednesday that shows the face of an arson suspect accused of setting a Center City business on fire.

Police said the suspect broke in on July 25 at 4 a.m. and set the kitchen on fire.

Video shows him watching as the fire intensified.

He then leaves and brings back a trash can and dumps the garbage into the flames.

All of it happened while people slept in apartments upstairs.

Another surveillance camera recorded the suspect outside covering his face with a shirt.

Forty-five minutes later, he's seen on video entering the subway station across the street while firefighters were still at the scene.

The newly released photo provides the clearest view the face of the suspected arsonist.

Police said the ATF Arson Task Force is working this case and is hoping someone comes forward with information that could lead them to the suspect.