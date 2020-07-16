PHDC, Knight Foundation launch $300,000 effort to support healing based art

Made possible with $300,000 of public funding and a grant from the Knight Foundation, in an effort to support community-based art and artists help tell their stories.
#PhilaPHDC announced today the launch of a program designed to lift up the artistic voices of communities of color! The #ArtIsEssential initiative will issue 100 grants of $1000 to create community-informed public art.🎨— PHL's Department of Planning & Development (@PHLPlanDevelop) July 15, 2020
The focus is to provide the community with the resources needed to help heal and inspire through creative forms of art.
"I believe that artists have always played a role in helping communities understand and process significant events and experiences," said Kacie Liss, Coordinator of Arts is Essential program.
Kacie says this initiative isn't just looking for one form of art but encourages artistes in every medium to apply.
"We want the applicants to be as broad as possible," said Kacie. "From performance and spoken word poetry to traditional sculptures and everything in between."
While this first phase is part of a three-step initiative plan, Kacie says her hope is that this will help communities heal, inspire, and build understanding with a lot of the things going on today.
"We're looking for artists' to drive that conversation with the feedback of their communities," said Kacie. "And through that bring a brand new hope to people that their stories are being heard and that change is possible."
One hundred artists' proposals will be awarded $1,000 each, and the winning proposals will be shared on the city's social platforms. The deadline to apply is August 26.