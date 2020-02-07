Mayor rolls into Convention Center ahead of Philadelphia Auto Show

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and Auto Show Chair Maria Pacifico rolled into the Grand Hall in an eye-catching 2020 Ford Mustang GT convertible on Thursday.
It is just one of the hundreds of vehicles that will be on display.
The show will take place February 8 to 17, including Presidents' Day, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.
Don't forget to join the 6abc team for a special hour-long preview of the Philadelphia Auto Show on Saturday night.
They will be showing you around the city's most impressive parking lot, on 6abc at 7 p.m.
