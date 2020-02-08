Historic cars, Eagles rides and wheels from the silver screen at the Philadelphia Auto Show

Among the incredible cars on display at the auto show will be some tricked-out rides belonging to Philadelphia Eagles players. That includes the green Dodge owned by Carson Wentz, and a Mercedes transformed into a tribute to Kobe Bryant.
Alicia Vitarelli also took a tour of some cars that drove off the screen and into the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Center City.
Among the most expensive cars, the 2020 Tuatara that runs $2 million. It has 1750 horsepower and can reach 300 miles-per-hour.
There are also some rare pieces of automotive history - and we also talked to a woman who's MAKING history!
The show will take place February 8 to 17, including Presidents' Day, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.
Check out our Philadelphia Auto Show preview here.
The Philadelphia Auto Show is expecting 250,000 visitors within the next 10 days