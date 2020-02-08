Automotive

Historic cars, Eagles rides and wheels from the silver screen at the Philadelphia Auto Show

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's that time of the year again! The Philadelphia Auto Show starts on Saturday, and there's a lot to see over the next 10 days.

Among the incredible cars on display at the auto show will be some tricked-out rides belonging to Philadelphia Eagles players. That includes the green Dodge owned by Carson Wentz, and a Mercedes transformed into a tribute to Kobe Bryant.

Alicia Vitarelli takes a look at some cars that drove off the screen and into the Philadelphia Auto Show.



Alicia Vitarelli also took a tour of some cars that drove off the screen and into the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Center City.

Among the most expensive cars, the 2020 Tuatara that runs $2 million. It has 1750 horsepower and can reach 300 miles-per-hour.

It's that time of the year again! The Philadelphia Auto Show starts on Saturday, and there's a lot to see over the next 10 days.



There are also some rare pieces of automotive history - and we also talked to a woman who's MAKING history!

Alicia Vitarelli talked to one woman who is making history at the Philadelphia Auto Show!



The show will take place February 8 to 17, including Presidents' Day, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Check out our Philadelphia Auto Show preview here.

The Philadelphia Auto Show is expecting 250,000 visitors within the next 10 days

More than just cars, the Philadelphia Auto Show has something for everyone.

