Historic cars, Eagles rides and wheels from the silver screen at the Philadelphia Auto Show

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's that time of the year again! The Philadelphia Auto Show starts on Saturday, and there's a lot to see over the next 10 days.Among the incredible cars on display at the auto show will be some tricked-out rides belonging to Philadelphia Eagles players. That includes the green Dodge owned by Carson Wentz, and a Mercedes transformed into a tribute to Kobe Bryant.Alicia Vitarelli also took a tour of some cars that drove off the screen and into the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Center City.Among the most expensive cars, the 2020 Tuatara that runs $2 million. It has 1750 horsepower and can reach 300 miles-per-hour.There are also some rare pieces of automotive history - and we also talked to a woman who's MAKING history!The show will take place February 8 to 17, including Presidents' Day, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.Check out our Philadelphia Auto Show preview here The Philadelphia Auto Show is expecting 250,000 visitors within the next 10 days