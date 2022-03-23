barricade

Man in custody after SWAT called in to Kensington barricade

Investigators say the man was armed with a BB gun and several knives.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is in custody after barricading himself inside his home in the Kensington section of Philadelphia, police say.

The standoff began just after midnight Wednesday at Aramingo and East Alleghany avenues.

Police were attempting to serve a protection from abuse order when they say the man panicked and barricaded himself inside the property.

Investigators say the man was armed with a BB gun and several knives.

SWAT units were called and soon he was placed under arrest.

No injuries were reported.

