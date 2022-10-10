Caught on Camera: Suspects steal cash register from Velo Jawn Bike Shop in Powelton

The suspects are seen on video stealing the cash register from Velo Jawn Bike Shop in Powelton.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are hoping surveillance video may help solve a brazen theft at a bike shop.

It happened shortly before 1 a.m. on Sept. 13 at the Velo Jawn Bike Shop in the 3900 block of Lancaster Avenue in Powelton.

In the video, which was released Monday, one man breaks through the front door and immediately makes his way to the cash register at the back of the bike shop.

A short time later, he passes the register to another man outside who police say was acting as a lookout.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-3183/3184.