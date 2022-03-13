community journalist

Philadelphia Blind Hockey team promotes inclusivity on the ice

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Philadelphia Blind Hockey team promotes inclusivity on the ice

VOORHEES, New Jersey (WPVI) -- "There is not a lot of sports for kids that are visually impaired to do," said Melissa Lowry. "So, when they do have activities. It's really cool for other kids to get involved."

That opportunity came today when the newly-formed team, Philadelphia Blind Hockey, held a free event today for those with visual impairments to be included on the ice. It's the result of a partnership between Overbrook School for the Blind and the Philadelphia Flyers.

"They wanted to have the Learn to Skate program two years ago with the Flyers, but obviously, COVID happened and everything shut down," said Kelsey McGuire, who is a teacher of the visually impaired at Overbrook. "So, there was still a need that people wanted a blind hockey team in the Philadelphia area."

McGuire was tapped to lead the charge on forming Philadelphia Blind Hockey, which hopes to become an official team that can compete with others of its kind along the east coast.

The initiative was a perfect fit for the Philadelphia Flyers, which already offers ice-bound programming for those in wheelchairs, veterans with disabilities, and more.

"We offered them the ice here at the training center for a try blind hockey event and the response was outstanding," said Rob Baer, Director of Youth and Amateur Hockey with the Flyers. "We've got 32 people ages 6 to 53 coming out today. We're here to help and we're really excited to be part of it."

To learn more about the opportunities for future events with Philadelphia Blind Hockey, visit their website.

RELATED: Kids with special needs play ball in Lower Merion Challenger Programs

EMBED More News Videos

Basketball is just one of many sports changing the lives of local kids with special needs.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsvoorheescommunity journalisthockeyspecial needs childrenblindfeel goodphiladelphia flyers
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
Pa. nuns collect donations for nuns in Ukraine
Pa. student polishes bowling skills to break state record
Veteran lives the American dream as electrician apprentice
Student with special needs crafts memory books for seniors
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Bitter Cold, Watch For Icy Spots Overnight
Police: Teen critical after accidental shooting in Germantown
Rain changed quickly over to snow across the Philly region
Police: Body of a woman found in Kensington
Officials: 1 person dead after rowhome fire in Wilmington, DE
Russia strikes near Ukraine's capital; mosque reported hit
First day of spring is next weekend
Show More
Thieves steal around $12K from GIANT store in Upper Moreland Twp.
Less toilet paper? Items may continue to shrink in size, quantity
Alec Baldwin seeks arbitration to avoid liability in 'Rust' shooting
Chicago River turns green for St. Patrick's Day
Police: Child killed after accidentally hit by grandmother parking car
More TOP STORIES News