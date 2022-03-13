Philadelphia Blind Hockey team promotes inclusivity on the ice

That opportunity came today when the newly-formed team, Philadelphia Blind Hockey, held a free event today for those with visual impairments to be included on the ice. It's the result of a partnership between Overbrook School for the Blind and the Philadelphia Flyers.
"They wanted to have the Learn to Skate program two years ago with the Flyers, but obviously, COVID happened and everything shut down," said Kelsey McGuire, who is a teacher of the visually impaired at Overbrook. "So, there was still a need that people wanted a blind hockey team in the Philadelphia area."
McGuire was tapped to lead the charge on forming Philadelphia Blind Hockey, which hopes to become an official team that can compete with others of its kind along the east coast.
The initiative was a perfect fit for the Philadelphia Flyers, which already offers ice-bound programming for those in wheelchairs, veterans with disabilities, and more.
"We offered them the ice here at the training center for a try blind hockey event and the response was outstanding," said Rob Baer, Director of Youth and Amateur Hockey with the Flyers. "We've got 32 people ages 6 to 53 coming out today. We're here to help and we're really excited to be part of it."
To learn more about the opportunities for future events with Philadelphia Blind Hockey, visit their website.
RELATED: Kids with special needs play ball in Lower Merion Challenger Programs