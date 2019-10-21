Philadelphia-bound flight lands in Dublin after fumes in cabin

PHILADELPHIA -- Two crew members and a passenger on an American Airlines plane were treated in a hospital in Dublin on Monday after fumes from spilled cleaning fluid forced an emergency landing.

One of the pilots told an air traffic controller that two flight attendants passed out briefly and other people complained of burning eyes.



American did not confirm whether anyone had passed out but said that medical personnel met the plane after it landed Monday afternoon.

An airline spokesman said the two crew members and the passenger who became ill were treated and released.

The plane was flying from London to Philadelphia when it diverted to Dublin due to odor from cleaning fluid that spilled in the galley.



On audio captured by LiveATC.net, one of the pilots told an air traffic controller that a bottle of non-toxic fluid used to clean aircraft interiors spilled in a lavatory, with the fluid seeping into the carpet.

American said the Airbus A330 was carrying 287 passengers and a crew of 12.

-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.
