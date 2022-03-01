Police: Woman grazed by stray bullet while driving on Roosevelt Boulevard

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a woman was hit by stray gunfire while driving on Roosevelt Boulevard Monday night in the city's Olney neighborhood.Police say the 35-year-old woman was driving her Nissan sedan on the southbound outer lanes of the highway when she heard a loud bang around 7 p.m as she approached 5th Street.That's when she realized a bullet come through her passenger's side door.Police say the stray gunfire grazed the woman in her head."She realized she was bleeding from the head. When police arrived, they took this 35-year-old female to Einstein Hospital where she's in stable condition. She's extremely lucky," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.Officers are scouring the neighborhood for ballistic evidence.No arrests have been made at this time.Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.