Monday marks last day for Philadelphia small businesses impacted by recent unrest to apply for assistance

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Monday marks the last day Philadelphia business owners can apply for the Restore and Reopen program, which is dedicated to helping businesses that experienced damage or inventory loss from the recent civil unrest.

The program will provide grants to small, independently-owned businesses that suffered property damage, vandalism, or inventory losses during the recent civil unrest, with a focus on those in historically disadvantaged communities, according to the city's website.


To apply for the Restore and Reopen program businesses must:

- Occupy a storefront, retail, or commercial space physically located in Philadelphia, which includes kiosks on the street
- Have experienced more than $500 in damage during civil unrest between May 30, 2020, and time of application
- Be independently-owned; franchises are eligible only if independently-owned

- Earn annual revenue of less than $2 million at the impacted location
- Comply with all local, state, and federal taxes (or on an approved payment plan)
- Have required federal, state, and local licenses and permits to legally operate



Due to limited funding, the program will prioritize businesses that:

- Are located in historically disadvantaged communities
- Employ local residents

Eligible business owners can apply online. The deadline to submit applications is 11:59 p.m. on Monday, June 29.

The program is not first-come, first-served. Applications will be evaluated beginning Tuesday, June 30.
