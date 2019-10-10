crime

Philadelphia business owner reunited with work van after robbery

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia business owner was reunited with a work van on Thursday after it was stolen earlier in the week.

The van, stolen from Pete's Famous Pizza on Monday, was recovered in the 2100 block of East Auburn Street in the city's Kensington section.

The owner of the Center City restaurant said one of his customers saw the story on Action News on Wednesday and called him when he spotted the vehicle.



A stolen cash register and tools that were allegedly used in the break-ins were found inside.

Pete's was one of three businesses targeted by burglars along North 21st Street on Monday.



Police said one person is in custody, but they have not revealed any details about potential charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
center city philadelphiaphiladelphia newscrimebusinessrobbery
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Police: Homeless man arrested in Spring Garden jogger attack
Cuba Gooding, Jr. indicted on new charges
NBC management, anchors respond to Matt Lauer rape allegations
Man in custody after found memory card depicts woman's killing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Homeless man arrested in Spring Garden jogger attack
Explosion damages home under renovation in Philadelphia
Suspect sought in rape of Drexel student
Police: 131 pounds of marijuana trees found in stolen vehicle
Body of missing 6-year-old recovered from Delaware canal
87 pets removed from condemned Phoenixville home
Gabe Kapler fired after 2 seasons as Phillies manager
Show More
School district announces relocation plan for Philly students impacted by asbestos
Recall expanded for chicken products sold at ALDI, Giant, Weis Market and more
Uber launches feature to travel with pets
4 arrested in YMCA locker room theft ring in Havertown
Opening statements set to begin in fatal Rittenhouse stabbing trial
More TOP STORIES News