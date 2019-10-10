Philadelphia business owner reunited with work van after robbery

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia business owner was reunited with a work van on Thursday after it was stolen earlier in the week.
The van, stolen from Pete's Famous Pizza on Monday, was recovered in the 2100 block of East Auburn Street in the city's Kensington section.
The owner of the Center City restaurant said one of his customers saw the story on Action News on Wednesday and called him when he spotted the vehicle.
A stolen cash register and tools that were allegedly used in the break-ins were found inside.
Pete's was one of three businesses targeted by burglars along North 21st Street on Monday.
Police said one person is in custody, but they have not revealed any details about potential charges.
